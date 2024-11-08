spot_img
Dr. Kabambe says Malawi needs professionals as leaders…as UTM organising secretary Willet Kalonga becomes the latest to endorse him

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

One of the UTM presidential aspirants Dr. Dalitso Kabambe says Malawi needs professionals as leaders and has asked other proffessionals to join politics for them to effectively contribute in finding solutions to social challenges rocking the country.

Speaking today when he met delegates to the party’s elective convention from Sapitwa region, Dr. Kabambe said professionals should not just be pointing fingures at politicians failing to run government affairs but they should join the race.

On his candidature, Dr. Kabambe who encouraged the delegates to vote for him said he feels he is the right candidate for UTM and Malawi presidency because he has 25 years experience of working as an economist.

Meanwhile, the party’s organising secretary Willet Kalonga has become the latest UTM official to endorse Kabambe’s candidature at the convention slated for 17th of this month.

UTM is holding its elective convention on 17th of this month in Mzuzu. ZBS

