China donates maize flour to Malawi

By: Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, November 7, Mana: The Government of the Peoples Republic of China has donated 33 tons of maize flour worth over MK42 million to households that are food insecure across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, during the official handover of the donation in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumbu in Lilongwe, the Director of Welfare Affairs of the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Malawi ,Wang Hao ,said the donation is in response to President Dr. Lazarus Chakweras meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jimping in China.

Hao said the Government of the Peoples Republic of China is prudently aware that in the past years Malawi has suffered a severe impact of natural disasters, other factors resulting to a serious food security crisis.

“As we all know that Malawi is an agricultural country, and the government has put agriculture and food security as top priority of economic development.

“China therefore appreciates the efforts made by the Malawi government under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, to respond to the natural disasters and address peoples need for food,” He said.

Hao then said the Government of China will continue supporting African countries including Malawi because of its strong and sound bilateral ties that exist between the two countries.

“There is an old Chinese quote, which goes like: Timely help is like sending charcoal in snowy weather. Todays food donation to the people in hunger is another real reflection of our strong relationship,” He said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, thanked the Chinese government for the timely donation saying many people are in dire need of such support due to their food insecurity.

Kalemba said, apart from the maize flour, the Chinese government will soon support the country with yet another consignment of a donation of rice.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Kalumbu urged his subjects to use the donation for the intended purpose and not to sale it.

“There are several people across the country that are in dire need of such donation. It will therefore be unfair to hear that some beneficiaries are selling the donated maize flour,” He said.

Currently, over 2 Million farming households have been affected by hunger due to the effects of the ongoing E-l Nino conditions.