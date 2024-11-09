Chimwendo urges Dowa to register en masse

Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged the people of Dowa East constituency to register onto the electoral roll for them to have a constitutional right to vote during next year’s presidential election.

Speaking yesterday in his constituency, Chimwendo who is also Member of Parliament for the area reminded the people that their vote has power to change for Malawi to attain remarkable development under the MCP era.

“This constituency is the ‘home of the MCP’ and that president Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expecting a large turn out during next year’s presidential election for him to continue developing this country including our constituency. But am happy to report that as I was traveling around in the villages, I could feel the pulse of our people eager to register and vote for Chakwera’s victory next year.

“The next year’s elections are about material issues that matter most to you such as access to water and electricity, properly functioning clinics and hospitals, safety and security guaranteed by an effective police service, well- maintained roads and public schools, women and youth empowerment among others. So it is incumbent upon you to register for you to choose leaders who are capable, experienced and qualified but above all who are trustworthy and ready to hit the ground running once they are sworn in,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Government Leader in Parliament.

Chimwendo further appealed to the youth, especially those who are eligible to vote for the first time, to take the first step and register.He reminded the youth their vote is key to the success of a well- functioning democracy appealed everyone to participate so that their voice is heard through the ballot which has potential to spur socioeconomic development.

The civic education exercise is in response to the announcement of MEC that the second registration phase started on November 8, in several districts including Dowa.