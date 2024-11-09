Court finds former police officer a cases to answer

By Emily M’mangisa

Zomba, November 8, Mana: Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has found former police officer Twalick Mpaweni with a case to answer on two counts namely; having sexual intercourse with a minor and aiding a suspect to escape from lawful police custody at Kachulu Police Post in Zomba.

Principal Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya made the determination on Friday after the state paraded over 12 witnesses against Mpaweni who until the offence was stationed at Kachulu as police sergeant.

Vitumbiko Mbizi from Women Lawyers Association (WLA who) represented the girl expressed satisfaction with the court’s determination, saying justice is on its way.

Mpaweni is being accused of having sexual intercourse with a girl aged 14 and aiding the minor to escape from lawful police custody

Principal Legal Aid Advocate, Hanleck Chinganda who represented the accused said the courts’ decision was anticipated but said will fight on.

“We will parade three witnesses and we are certain that these will punch holes in evidence provided by the state,” he added.

Sergeant Mpaweni was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor at Kachulu in August 2023.

The court heard that Mpaweni had sexual intercourse with a minor in exchange of freedom after the latter was booked for theft.

The court further heard that after having sex with the minor, Mpaweni provided a police flag to the girl for warmth after the midnight release from the cell.

The Principal Magistrate Court set November 27 for the defense to parade its witnesses.