John Chilembwe Film Online Tomorrow

‘Strike A Blow and Die’, a short film which tells a the story of Reverend John Chilembwe starts streaming on Iplus tomorrow, Friday November 9.

The film’s producer Shemu Joyah says ‘Strike A Blow and Die’ is a rough cut where he only took two scenes of the yet to be produced feature film and it runs less than 15 minutes.

According to Joyah, the full film is budgeted at MK 6 billion.

The film was nominated alongside movies from other countries for the Efere Ozako Award for he Short Film in Africa Movie Academy Awards (Amaa) held in Nigeria.