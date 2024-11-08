Water Aid to Bring Relief to Chikho Village with New Borehole Project

By Martha Chikoti contributor

For years, residents of Chikho village in Traditional Authority Kasakula, Nchisi, have struggled to access safe and clean water. The community’s water woes may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new project by Water Aid.

Chairman of the water committee Zakalia John, shared the personal impact of the water scarcity. “I’m still a bachelor because women are hesitant to marry me, knowing the challenges of fetching water in this area.”

A community member,Irene Kabango highlighted the struggles women face. “During menstruation, I often skip bathing due to inadequate water. We spend most of our time searching for water from distant sources.”

Water Aid Program Officer Laston Zungu expressed concerns about the long distances villagers walk to fetch water. “It’s alarming to see people, especially women, traveling far distances to access water. This project aims to alleviate that burden.”

Zungu explained that Chikho village is one of 10 villages targeted for support under Water Aid’s comprehensive water supply project.

“We’re investing 500 million Kwacha in this project, which includes healthcare facilities and villages across the region. The project, which began last year, will run until 2027.”he explained

“In Chikho village specifically,” Zungu continued, “we’ll be constructing a borehole at a cost of around 12 million Kwacha. We expect the project to commence by the end of November, pending procurement and contractor engagement. Our goal is to provide access to clean water, improving the lives of residents and empowering women to focus on their daily chores and well-being.”

The project’s scope extends beyond Chikho village, aiming to bring relief to 10 villages in need. By addressing the water scarcity, Water Aid hopes to reduce the burden on women, improve health outcomes, and create a better future for the community.

This project promises to bring significant relief to Chikho village and beyond, transforming lives through access to clean water.