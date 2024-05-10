Dr. Ben Phiri Happy with New Houses for Health workers at Namileme

Dr. Ben Phiri, a development-conscious Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, is pleased with the construction of new houses for a Nurse and a Clinical Officer at Namileme. This is a big step towards building a new Health Centre in the area.

Dr. Phiri is proud of the community for working together to make this happen. “I’m very happy to see the houses being built,” he said. “This is an important step towards better healthcare for our people.”

MP Ben Phiri

Workaholic Dr. Phiri wants to see his community grow and develop. He is committed to supporting projects that improve people’s lives. The new houses and Health Centre will bring many benefits, including better health, jobs, and economic growth.

Dr. Phiri’s support for this project shows that he cares about the well-being of his community and wants to see them thrive.