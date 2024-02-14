spot_img
-0.6 C
New York
Thursday, February 15, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Nomads Appoints Ex-Bullets Coach Ramadhan As Head Coach

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former FCB Nyasa Bullets Burundian coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan has been appointed as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers head coach.

The club’s president and board chairperson Thomson Mpinganjira confirmed the appointments yesterday.

According to the Mpinganjira, Ramadhan will be assisted by   former Flames coach Meck Mwase.

The club’s legend Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman is back as technical director while Stevie Madeira is back as team manager.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club is a Malawian football club based in Blantyre. They currently play in the TNM Super League, the top division of Malawian football

Previous article
Chakwera’s SONA impressive, action oriented – HRCC
Next article
IT’S OFFICIAL: DPP to conquer MCP’s bedroom on Friday  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Access to information critical to accountability, promotes service delivery- Minister Chimwendo...

Malawi Voice - 0