Nomads Appoints Ex-Bullets Coach Ramadhan As Head Coach

Former FCB Nyasa Bullets Burundian coach Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan has been appointed as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers head coach.

The club’s president and board chairperson Thomson Mpinganjira confirmed the appointments yesterday.

According to the Mpinganjira, Ramadhan will be assisted by former Flames coach Meck Mwase.

The club’s legend Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman is back as technical director while Stevie Madeira is back as team manager.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club is a Malawian football club based in Blantyre. They currently play in the TNM Super League, the top division of Malawian football