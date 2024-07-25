Salima North West K5 million Ipite Trophy launch on Sunday

Hon Phale

By Alinafe Nyanda

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Salima North West Constituency Enock Phale will on Sunday 28th July launch K5 million football and netball trophy set to kick-off next month at Kanjuwi ground, traditional authority Khombedza.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Phale said the competition is aimed encouraging youths from his constituency to showcase talent and explore opportunities, as well as preventing them from bad behavior in the community.

“As part of promoting sports activities in my constituency, my vision is to contribute towards improving the socio-economic development of my people and promoting its culture through a thriving sports activities among youth hence the coming in of the K5 million Ipite trophy,” said Phale.

Salima district football association general secretary Adams Cuba Phiri commended the parliamentarian, saying the league is important as it will greatly help promote football and netball at grassroots level in the constituency and Salima as a district.

Minsters, members of Parliament, ward councillors, traditional leaders, and several party officials and sports administrators are expected to grace the launch, before a developmental rally later on the same venue.