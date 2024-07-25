Malawi hosts Burundi in the Afcon Qualifier Beach Soccer second leg

By Alinafe Nyanda

Malawi Beach Soccer National team is set to host Burundi on Saturday 27, July in the 2024 Afcon Qualifier second leg at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima district.

The home team will go in this game with an advantage after claiming a vital 6-7 win over Burundi away in Bujumbura in the first leg.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday ahead of the encounter, head coach Willy Kumilambe said they are ready for the Burundians who gave them a tough during first leg.

“We need to be technically smart as we will be playing because the ties not over and as a team we need to work hard ahead of the return match on Saturday in Salima.

Beach Soccer Association of Malawi President Gift Chimbalanga is optimistic the team will burn the Burundians into ashes at home and book their place in Egypt.

Chimbalanga has since urged sports and entertainment lovers in the country to come and patronize the match and in the process support the Flames to outsmart the visitors.

Malawi last qualified for the 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon in Mozambique, where they finished sixth after losing on penalties to Uganda in the 5th and 6th place lassification.

The overall winner will make it to the 2024 Beach Soccer Afcon which will be hosted by Egypt later this year.

The team made their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece in 2022 after defeating Tanzania in the Qualifiers.