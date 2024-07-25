Fuel shortage hits nkhotakota, leaving motorists stranded

A severe fuel shortage has struck Nkhotakota and surrounding districts, leaving many motorists stranded and searching for gas.

Reports indicate that several fuel pumps in the district, particularly Petro pumps, have run dry, with some stations displaying “out of fuel” signs.

Eyewitnesses describe the situation as chaotic, with drivers queuing for hours in hopes of getting fuel.

The shortage has caused inconvenience and disruption to daily activities, with many relying on fuel for transportation and business.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has yet to comment on the development, leaving many wondering about the cause of the shortage and when normal fuel supplies will resume.