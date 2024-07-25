Dr Dalitso Kabambe to Grace “Justice” Movie Premiere Tomorrow at BICC

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Malawi’s former Governor of the Reserve Bank, has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the movie premiere of “Justice” on Friday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The film, produced by Shalom Nyenje, tells the story of a young woman’s struggle for justice after being sexually harassed by a powerful politician.

“The movie aims to expose the challenges women face when seeking justice, especially when the perpetrators are powerful and influential,” Nyenje told local media.

Dr. Kabambe’s presence at the event is seen as a significant endorsement of the movie’s themes, and his experience in public service is expected to add depth to the conversations around justice and accountability.

The premiere will start with a red carpet at 18:00 local time, followed by the movie screening at 19:00. Tickets are sold out, with proceeds going towards supporting women survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The event is seen as an important moment in Malawi’s ongoing conversation about justice and accountability.

As former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe played a crucial role in providing strategic direction and leadership, ensuring accurate economic advice to the government, and effectively managing fuel prices to avoid inflation.

Dr. Kabambe has held various positions in the Malawi Government Economic Service, including Principal Economist, Chief Economist, and Budget Director. He also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Kabambe’s academic credentials include a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, and a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi.