Thursday, July 25, 2024
British national abducted in Malawi, 24 hours on, Police have no leads

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A British national, Muhamad Kasiman, 24, has been abducted in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, police have confirmed.

Kasiman, who works at Universal Industries, was taken by unidentified men on Wednesday evening in Falls Estate, after his vehicle was blocked while driving home from a mosque.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said: “When he got out to investigate, he was grabbed and forced into another car.”

The only clue found so far is Mr. Kasiman’s iPhone, which was recovered at a different location from where his vehicle was found.

Police are still working to rescue Kasiman and establish the motives behind the abduction, but 24 hours on, they have no leads.

