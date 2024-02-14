spot_img
-0.6 C
New York
Thursday, February 15, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

IT’S OFFICIAL: DPP to conquer MCP’s bedroom on Friday  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will on Friday invade governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold Lilongwe with a blue convoy parade.

The blue convoy parade which has been organised by DPP’s Central Region Committee aims at sensitizing people from Lilongwe on national identity card registration.

According to DPP’s official facebook page, all cars joining this blue motor parade will by branded with ‘APM MY VOTE ’stickers and chitenje.

Meanwhile, the former governing party- DPP has since invited all cadets, DPP professionals, business gurus, supporters in the eastern region and beyond to join the parade.

Previous article
Nomads Appoints Ex-Bullets Coach Ramadhan As Head Coach
Next article
Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Make Significant Player Departures as Preparations for New Season Begin
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Access to information critical to accountability, promotes service delivery- Minister Chimwendo...

Malawi Voice - 0