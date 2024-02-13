Chakwera’s SONA impressive, action oriented – HRCC

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has described President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation address (SONA) as “impressive, evidence based and action oriented”.

HRCC made the sentiments in a press statement dated February 12 signed by its Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and Board Member Desmond Mhango.

According to HRCC, the SONA which was delivered in Parliament by President Chakwera on Friday, February 9 offered hope to all Malawians in the country.

HRCC says Chakwera has offered hope to Malawians at a time when opposition and other media platforms are buts painting a negative and poor performance picture of the nation,

“HRCC would like to salute President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his impressive, evidence based and action oriented State of the Nation address delivered.

“The SONA managed to put things into perspective, and thus the fact that “we have made progress towards recovery and growth,” reads the statement in part

It further reads: “Since ascendance to power, President Chakwera has not minced words; the message has been that “we are clearing the rubble!” “We are recovering from the economic mess and natural disasters” and went on to advise Malawians to “work hard! Work Hard! …Work Smart!” His messages have been, “squeezing a blister is painful but after the puss is gone, a great relief is felt and healing takes place!”.”

In a 7 paged statement, HRCC also saluted President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance for achievements registered in Human development index, mega farms and food sufficiency, the 1 million jobs created among other notable achievements.

While condemning the conflicts in the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), HRCC called on the DPP to put its house in order saying the continued DPP fight at parliament will derail people’s aspirations towards a pro-poor budget that is aimed at alleviating heir suffering.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) is a network of 97 civil society organizations (CSOs) comprising local civil society organizations with interest in the areas of protection of people’s rights, promotion of the human rights agenda, and safeguarding good governance and the rule of law.

Established in July, 1995, the network was an initiative of church institutions, human rights NGOs and the Malawi Law Society in order to address issues around human rights, advocacy and information sharing among civil society organizations.