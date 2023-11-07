Everything You Need to Know Before the 2023/2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League Season

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS-3 June, 2023: Lucy Bronze. The final football match of UEFA Women’s Champions League FC Barcelona Femeni – VfL Wolfsburg Women at Philips Arena. Photo: Shutterstock/Vitalii Vitleo.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is set to kick off on Tuesday, November 14.

Are you ready to cheer on your favourite teams?

If you don’t know much about the UEFA Women’s Champions League, this is the perfect time to learn more and get excited about the approaching season.

This article covers the basics so you can look forward to the electrifying games ahead.

Teams to Watch

Since the season hasn’t officially started yet, there aren’t many predictions on who will win. However, the qualifying rounds give us a good idea of what to expect. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won 3-1 against Manchester United, Real Madrid won both qualifying games, and Chelsea presented promising stats.

A favourite for the trophy remains Barcelona. The team won the 2022/2023 season, defeating Wolfsburg in a thrilling finale.

If you want to add your voice to the speculation, consider signing up with 1xBet in Malawi. Sports betting is at the heart of the football community, and it offers a way to help decide the odds for the season!

Players to Follow

Your list of players to keep a close eye on throughout the season must include these names:

1. Tabitha Chawinga

Tabitha Chawinga, a professional player from Malawi, is turning heads around the world with her skill. She plays for PSG as a forward.

Chawinga has already demonstrated her skill in qualifying matches. She scored the only goal in a first leg match against Manchester United, then assisted another goal in the second leg.

2. Alexia Putellas

The Barcelona captain and midfielder is determined to guide her team to another victory. Putellas is widely regarded as one of the best players in women’s professional football, named UEFA Player of the Year in 2021 and the FIFA The Best award in 2022.

3. Aitana Bonmatí

Aitana Bonmatí is a central midfielder for Barcelona. She won the 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award and is considered one of the best players in women’s football right now.

Bonmatí is responsible for many of her team’s victories, scoring goals in many games.

How it Works

It’s helpful to understand the structure of the league. The sixteen teams participating in the season are combined into four groups:

Group A : Barcelona, Rosengård, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt

: Barcelona, Rosengård, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt Group B : Lyon, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Brann

: Lyon, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Brann Group C : Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Ajax

: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Ajax Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC

First, the group members will play against each other. The top two from each group advance to the knockout phase that begins in March. Here, the quarter-finals and semi-finals are played. The winners of these matches advance until the final.

The Season Finale at the San Mamés Stadium

The season’s massively exciting final will be at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The stadium refers to itself as “The Cathedral of Football.” It’s truly a stunning stadium!

The stadium doesn’t only feature football—it’s also known for its culinary excellence. VIPs can enjoy dishes and drinks from local restaurants with a shocking collective of 10 Michelin stars. The other bars and restaurants around the stadium are no less impressive: San Mames Jatetxea is headed by Michelin star chef Fernando Canales!

The stadium also has a museum. The stadium offers tours around the facilities—if you ever go for a tour, you can’t miss the museum!

The finale will be on May 25.

Conclusion

The UEFA Women’s Champions League is one of the most well-known events in the world of football. Now that you know what teams and players you should watch, as well as how the league works and information about the final stadium, you’re ready to join the electrifying excitement!