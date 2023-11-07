Chakwera to travel to Saudi Arabia, Egypt

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, November 7: Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu has said President Lazarus Chakwera will on Wednesday travel for the Africa-Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, as well as for the Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Egypt.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a press briefing, Kunkuyu highlighted that the summit and the trade fair are important engagements with potential to boost the economic, political and social relations in the country.

He said: “The President in Saudi Arabia will meet experts from different sectors to discuss issues on energy, transport, agriculture and other development areas.”

He further said that in Egypt Chakwera will attend the Intra-African trade fair expected to take place on November 13, where public and private sectors from Malawi are going to participate in the trade fair.

“The trade fair will provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market, as they will showcase their products and services,” Kunkuyu said.

Malawi’s participation at the trade fair will facilitate market identification and linkages for Malawian businesses, both corporate companies and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).