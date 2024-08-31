DAVID VS GOLIATH: Blue Eagles take on Bullets in “Pachema” FDH Bank Cup final

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The stage is set for an electrifying finale to the FDH Bank Cup as Blue Eagles and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets face off at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe tomorrow on Sunday.

The two teams have had an impressive journey to the finals, with Blue Eagles, a lower-league side, causing upsets along the way.

Bullets Coach Kalisto Pasuwa has urged his players to exercise caution against Eagles.

“We are in the final of the FDH Bank Cup. It has not been an easy road for us to be in the final. I hope the boys will not take this final lightly. The boys have come from far and they know where they are coming from.

“For Eagles to be in the final, it means they have done a lot and they are playing good football, so we need to be in the right sense of mood for us to be on the positive note.”

On the other hand, Blue Eagles Coach Elijah Kananji is confident of his team’s chances, citing their history of winning against Bullets in finals.

“We have an upper hand as history favours us against Bullets in cup finals. But we will not focus on the past and we need to work hard to win the cup. There is a lot at stake.

“We know Bullets might come hard on us after their exit in the CAF Champions League, but we will also make life difficult for them as we want to grab the cup.”

In an interview with local media, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Marketing and Broadcasting Manager, Tulipo Mwenelupembe, described the final as “exciting,” citing the teams’ impressive journeys to the finals.

The match promises to be a gripping encounter, with both teams having shown remarkable resilience and skill throughout the tournament.

The match will be handled by highly-rated referee Davie Chinoko, who has been praised for his minimal mistakes in high-profile games.

With the stadium gates set to open early, fans are eagerly anticipating a pulsating encounter between these two determined teams.