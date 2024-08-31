Dr. Kabambe attends Chilima’s Memorial Mass at St Peters Cathedral in Mzuzu…as Bishop Mtumbuka urges youths to participate in politics

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, a former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and senior member of the UTM Party, attended the memorial mass of late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Mzuzu.

Dr. Kabambe, who is also a presidential hopeful, joined other dignitaries, including the widow of the late VP, Mary Chilima, former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, and UTM officials Patricia Kaliati and Newton Kambala, in paying tribute to Dr. Chilima.

During the service, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese urged young people to participate in politics and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“Don’t be cowards, go out there and participate in politics,” Bishop Mtumbuka said.

The memorial mass, held under the theme “Stay Awake”, was organized by the Karonga Diocese and Mzuzu Diocese.

Dr. Kabambe’s attendance at the memorial mass comes as he continues to be a key figure in Malawian politics, particularly within the UTM Party.

His presence was seen as a show of respect for the late Vice President and a demonstration of his commitment to the country’s development.

The memorial mass was a somber occasion, with attendees reflecting on Dr. Chilima’s life and legacy.

The late Vice President’s passing has left a void in Malawian politics, and his memorial has brought together individuals from across the political spectrum to pay their respects.