Chimwendo says Chakwera’s development footprints will secure him another term next year

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda on Saturday declared that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will continue to prioritize inclusive growth, job creation for the youth, empower women while tackling poverty levels in the county.

He was speaking at Chalowa Primary School ground in Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa in Kasungu district.

Addressing thousands of MCP supporters, including high- ranking party officials, Chimwendo said the immutable commitment to inclusive growth through education, health, road and rail infrastructure, sports developments and women empowerment among others will help President Chakwera to secure a another term next year.

“The vision of Chakwera is to create a tent big enough to accommodate all Malawians to tap into the resourcefulness and talents of our great minds irrespective of our different political or religious affiliations, to channel our energies into building a nation that assures a safe, prosperous and dignified future for all people and create sustainable jobs with meaningful pay.

“If you want a leader you can trust to initiate and drive innovative and impactful ideas to transform this country, who has personal integrity, and can be trusted to fight poverty, a leader to trust to work for your needs and selflessly so and put the youths and women in his vision, a leader who has resolved electricity and fuel crises,a leader who brought in donor community to support budget. There non other Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo added that Chakwera knows the challenges the youth face when they want to access loans from commercial banks hence he pitched NEEF for easy borrowing while unleashing the potential of providing private sector to help in driving the economic architecture of the county through partnerships with government.

He has since challenged the opposition in the county that Chakwera will win the polls next year as his “development footprints” will be on the ballot box and stand as ‘chief witness.’

Speaking earlier, Regional Chairperson for the Central Region, Zebron Chilondola urged newly elected and old National Executive Committee members to assist the new CEO of the party Chimwendo Banda in rebuilding the party from grassroots as that is the only medicine of winning the polls next year.

Joining the other members who spoke at the rally, Member of Parliament for the area, Jailosi Bonongwe also touted the developments that Chakwera has brought in the county.

Several senior members of the party and cabinet ministers graced the rally including Director of Women, Jean Sendeza who is also Minister of Gender, Organising Secretary, Deus Gumba who is also Minister of Lands, Director of Youth, Steven Malondela among others.