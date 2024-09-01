Minister Kunkuyu assures access to interim plane crash report

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, August 31, Mana: Minister of Information and Digitilization, Moses Kunkuyu, has assured that every Malawian will have access to the interim report released by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Investigation (BFI).

Kunkuyu made the remarks during a Press Conference on Saturday, held at Central Office of Information (COI) in Lilongwe.

On August 30, 2024, the German investigators released a report of the aircraft accident that killed late Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others.

The Minister said the report has technical language which might be difficult for others to comprehend and hence, it has been translated to Chichewa to enhance understanding of its content to Malawians.

“We feel not all Malawians can have access to internet to read the report and furthermore, the technical language in the report cannot be understood by everyone.

“In consideration of such, we thought to translate it to Chichewa so that you the media can help us share the information contained in the report,to Malawians,” said Kunkuyu.

He said, among others, highlights in the report, indicates that during the time of the accident, visibility was difficult due to bad weather.

Kunkuyu said the report also indicates that the plane had enough fuel of 483 litres that could run it for approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

“The pilot and co-pilot were both qualified and had license from Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa and license from the Military of Malawi Airforce,” said Kunkuyu in reading the report.

Among the recommendations, the FBI has recommended that, the Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Defence should ensure planes carrying people have all necessary equipment meant for communication.