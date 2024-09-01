spot_img
Chakwera leaves for China

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has departed for China to attend the fourth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, expressing optimism about the initiative’s potential to boost his country’s infrastructure development.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport before his departure, President Chakwera highlighted China’s commitment to implementing various development projects in Malawi, particularly in the areas of agriculture, tourism, and mining.

The FOCAC summit, scheduled for 4-5 September, will bring together African Heads of State and Government to adopt the 2025-2027 Beijing FOCAC Plan of Action, which will guide China-Africa engagement in various sectors.

This year’s summit is themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Building a High-level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.”

During his visit, President Chakwera is expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Malawi and China and enhancing cooperation in transport and infrastructure projects.

The FOCAC initiative has been instrumental in Africa-China relations since its inception in 2000, and this year’s summit is expected to further solidify ties between the two nations.

Minister Kunkuyu assures access to interim plane crash report
