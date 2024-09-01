MANEPO advises Catholic media to practice ethical journalism

By Arnold Namanja

Mulanje, September 1, Mana: Malawi Network for Elderly Persons Organization (MANEPO) Executive Director, Andrew Kavala has urged catholic journalists to practice ethical journalism in the run-up to the September 2025 general elections.

Speaking when he was the guest of honour during the 2024 Annual General Meeting for the Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) at Nalipiri Lodge in Mulanje, Kavala stressed the importance of media ethics.

Kavala encouraged journalists to write impactful stories that promote the rights of marginalised people in society including elderly persons in Malawi who continue to face numerous abuse at the hands of people in various communities.

He acknowledged the role that journalists play in society, noting that Catholic journalists were not mere reporters as they also have the duty of stewards of democracy as well as defenders of truth.

“Your efforts to uncover and report the truth hold the powerful accountable and give voice to the voiceless. This dedication is a beacon of hope in a world where misinformation and biasness are increasingly prevalent,” he said.

Kavala challenged catholic journalists to strive at earning trust from their audience as well as readers, emphasizing that trust is as a result of being transparent, consistent and ethical in exercising journalism duties.

“By ensuring that the information you share is accurate and meaningful, you shape public opinion, influence policy decisions and hold those in power accountable,” he said, adding: “Your work has the power to inspire change, foster understating and support the democratic process.”

Speaking earlier, Vice national Chairperson for ACJ, Josephine Chinele said Catholic journalists should be the first point of call for the church as such should promote and defend its values and principles.

Chinele said Catholic journalists have a moral and religious obligation to speak for the church and propagate its social teachings through various commissions such as the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, the Catholic Development Commission, among others.

Outgoing secretary-general for the eastern region, Clever Nsaka who works for Radio Maria Malawi said the annual assembly was crucial in improving his understanding of media ethics and also served as a refresher to the Catholic Catechesis.

Meanwhile, the ACJ has ushered into office a new national executive committee comprising Lucky Mkandawire, from Nation Publication Limited as its chairperson, Moses Mapulanga, from Dzimwe Community Radio as the secretary General, Mary Chikaonda who works with Radio Alinafe has been elected as the treasurer while four others are committee members.

The Association of Catholic Journalists was established in 1998 with the goal of fostering professionalism among journalists and upholding the values of the Catholic Church.