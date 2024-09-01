FAM President Haiya urges unity in football

By Patience Kapinda

Lilongwe, September 1, Mana: As the highly anticipated 2024 FDH Bank Plc – Malawi Cup Final between Blue Eagles FC and Nyasa Big Bullets approaches, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya has issued a heartfelt appeal to football fans.

In a statement posted on social media, Haiya reminded supporters that football is a unifying force meant to bring people together, not drive them apart.

He urged fans to show respect to each other, the players, and officials, regardless of their team allegiance.

Haiya emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful and sporting atmosphere during the match, saying, “No violence of any kind is permissible, no insults, just pure love for the beautiful game.”

The FAM President encouraged fans to celebrate the talent on display and leave the stadium clean, promoting fair play and unity.

Haiya’s message resonates with the #TransformingTheGame initiative, aimed at revolutionizing the football industry in Malawi.

With his appeal, Haiya sets the tone for a thrilling and harmonious Malawi Cup Final, showcasing the best of Malawian football and sportsmanship.