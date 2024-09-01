MCP legal advisor Kazipatike says Chakwera poised to win next year’s polls

…Lays down his vision

The newly elected legal advisor for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) George Javison Kazipatike has vowed that under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the country will continue to witness a boost in infrastructure development, job creation, and expansion of welfare programs for the poor to access.

Kazipatike, who is also aspiring to be a Member of Parliament for the newly demarcated Kazangazi constituency, was speaking in a Times Exclusive Interview on Saturday, hosted by Brian Banda.

In his remarks, the well-known legal guru, who is an expert in commercial law, also known as mercantile law, says the focus of President Chakwera’s government is to make sure that every Malawian has a dignified life, transformed life, and Malawi becoming a land of opportunities for all.

“Chakwera’s government is devising policies per needs of the future and is preparing the country for days to come while modernizing today’s physical infrastructure, expanding social security, and bringing forty new reforms.

Under Chakwera, strikes and sit-ins by government officials have been minimized, unlike under past regimes, because he is a leader who cherishes and values the rights of public officers,” said Kazipatike, who is also the Managing Director of Kazipatike Legal Firm, which is headquartered in Mzuzu but has a branch in Area 15 in Lilongwe.

He has since advocated for unity in the party ahead of 2025 polls while agreeing with the party president to call for constitutional amendments of the party that seem to be off track. He has since advised the youths to work hard in school for them to become relevant citizens and be able to contribute to national building.

Kazipatike brings to the party his 15 years of legal experience gained from his private practice. Currently, he is aspiring to be a Member of Parliament for the newly demarcated Kasangazi constituency in Dowa district, where he has already constructed a bridge and provided other social interventions

. He comes from Chisinga Village in Senior Traditional Authority Dzowole. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and a Master’s in Commercial Law obtained from Chancellor College, the University of Malawi.