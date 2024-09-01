Pacific Limited Repairs 44 Boreholes in Chiradzulu

The Pacific Limited, in fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility, has rehabilitated about 44 boreholes in areas of Senior Chiefs Mpama and Ntchema, as well as Traditional Authority Sandrak in Chiradzulu district.

The development comes after the majority of boreholes in the district were vandalized, a development which rendered the majority of people in the district struggling to access clean and potable water.

“At this stage, we are proud to have contributed to the availability of clean and potable water in the district by renovating over forty boreholes in the district.

We have also capacitated some village borehole committees for them to be renovating as well as safeguarding the boreholes from vandals on their own,” said Majeed.

On her part, Traditional Authority Sandrak of the area has hailed the initiative, saying it has gone a long way in alleviating the water challenges in her area, as previously women used to scramble to access water in the few boreholes which were in the area.

On his part, Member of Parliament for the area, Patrick Achimbe, said the gesture will go a long way in reducing the risk of contracting waterborne diseases among people in the area, who used to draw water from unprotected sources due to the challenge.

Launched in 2015, the Pacific Limited borehole rehabilitation initiative has so far repaired over 8,000 boreholes.