PAC chair Chitsulo says digital infrastructure critical to country’s socioeconomic development

The Coordinator of Chairpersons in Malawi’s National Assembly, Joyce Chitsulo, has emphasized the necessity for legislators to establish a legal framework that fosters the adoption of digital trade protocols in the nation.

She made these remarks on Saturday during a one-day African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Training Protocol Sensitization Workshop for the Malawi National Assembly held at CHIKHO Hotel in Mponera, Dowa.

Chitsulo, who was speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, underscored the importance of enacting laws that support digital trade within Malawi and across Africa.

“It is imperative for us as a country to align with global digital trade practices, as the majority of activities are now conducted electronically and digitally,” said Chitsulo.

She further emphasized that lawmakers will have a pivotal role in advocating for increased funding to facilitate the implementation of digital marketing initiatives, ensuring that constituencies benefit from such endeavors.

Chitsulo commended the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for leading efforts to provide internet connectivity in all constituency Community Day Secondary Schools, noting that this initiative will bolster and advance digital trade in the country.

“As members of parliament, we are committed to raising awareness in our constituencies about the significance of digital trade.

Despite facing challenges with internet connectivity, the government, through MACRA, is executing various projects, such as the ‘connect to a school’ initiative, which is poised to support the implementation of digital trade,” she added.

In her opening remarks, the Secretary for Trade and Industry, Christina Zakeyo, hailed the workshop as a significant milestone in the collective endeavor to ensure Malawi’s active participation in the AfCFTA framework and maximize its benefits.

Zakeyo highlighted that the adoption of the digital trade protocol will furnish Malawi with continental agreements, offering a platform to embrace digital trade practices that have the potential to unlock new economic opportunities, enhance business competitiveness, and increase citizen engagement in the digital economy.