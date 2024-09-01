MCP appoints Ex-DPP Vice President Uladi Mussa to key role

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has filled its national executive committee (NEC) positions, including the appointment of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the central region, Uladi Mussa.

Mr. Mussa, a seasoned politician, has been named as the second deputy director of campaigns for the MCP. His appointment is seen as a significant move, as he brings a wealth of experience from his time in the DPP.

The MCP has announced a total of 52 appointments to its NEC, including Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia as second deputy president and former DPP member Ken Msonda as second deputy publicity secretary.

Mussa’s move to the MCP is a notable development in Malawi’s political landscape, as he joins a growing list of former DPP members to defect to the ruling party.

The MCP’s NEC appointments come ahead of the 2025 general elections, as the party seeks to consolidate its power and build on its current political momentum.