EAGLES’ WINGS CLIP BULLETS: Blue Eagles win FDH Bank Cup title

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In a stunning upset, Blue Eagles FC have been crowned the 2024 FDH Bank Cup champions, defeating defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

The match, played on Sunday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, ended 0-0 after regulation time, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

Blue Eagles goalkeeper Joshua Waka made two crucial saves, denying Precious Phiri and Babatunde Adepoje’s spot-kicks.

Gomezgani Chirwa and Nixon Nyasulu successfully converted their penalties for the Bullets, but Clyde Senaji’s penalty struck the post, adding to their woes.

On the other hand, Micium Mhone and Jacob Robert saw their penalties saved by Richard Chimbamba.

However, Andrew Juvinala, Ganizani James, and Lanken Mwale calmly slotted home their penalties, securing the victory for Blue Eagles.

This historic win marks the first time a lower-league team has lifted the national trophy, sending shockwaves through the Malawian football community.

Blue Eagles will receive K35 million in prize money.

The Eagles last tasted cup glory in 2019, defeating Kamuzu Barracks 4-2 on penalties in the FISD Challenge Cup.