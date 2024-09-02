NBS Bank plc supports junior queens’ camp with K5 million

Chikaonda (left) handing over the cheque to Ntonyo

Listed NBS Bank has given the Malawi National Netball under-21 team K5 million to support their camp training ahead of their 2025 World Cup participation in Gibraltar, United Kingdom.

NBS Bank plc Marketing Manager, James Chikaonda presented the cheque to the team through their mother-body Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) in Blantyre on Thursday.

Chikaonda, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to supporting the communities they serve through sports development.

“As a caring bank, we are dedicated to giving back to the community in which we operate. We are thrilled to sponsor the Junior Queens, as this contribution will significantly impact their preparation for the upcoming World Cup. We need to nurture these young netballers if we are to have a vibrant senior netball team and reclaim the glory that the team used to enjoy not only in Africa, but beyond.”

“The support aligns well with our strategic goals of customer engagement and community support through sports. Our presence in sports development is visible through the sponsorship of the NBS Charity Shield in partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), and we also unveiled the K982 million sponsorship of the National Division Football League. But this time, we decided to extend the gesture to netball,” said Chikaonda.

Chikaonda (2nd left) handing over the cheque Ntonyo while Sharon Jumbe and Justice Katika look on

NAM Vice President Lumbani Ntonyo expressed excitement and gratitude for the sponsorship, recognizing the importance of such support in the team’s journey to the global stage.

She said the funds will play a crucial role in the preparation process, ensuring that the junior Queens are well-equipped to represent Malawi at the 2025 World Cup in Gibraltar.

“This sponsorship will greatly aid our preparations and is a testament to the positive collaboration between businesses and sports organizations. We are thankful to NBS Bank plc for their unwavering support,” said Ntonyo.

According to Ntonyo, the junior Queens need about K187 million for their local camp training.

The team is expected to go into camp early next year as the World cup is set for September 2025.