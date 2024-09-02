Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga sets historic record in US women’s league

Malawian forward Temwa Chawinga has made history in the National Women’s Soccer League in the USA, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive games.

Chawinga, who plays for Kansas City Current, achieved this remarkable feat despite her team’s 2-1 defeat to North Carolina on Sunday night.

Her goal-scoring form has surpassed the records of legendary players Abby Wambach, Kim Little, Sam Kerr, and Diana Ordóñez, who all scored in six straight matches in previous years.

The 24-year-old’s latest goal puts her at the top of the golden boot race with 14 goals, two ahead of Zambia’s Barbra Banda.

This achievement is a testament to Chawinga’s hard work, talent, and dedication to the sport.

Chawinga’s historic goal-scoring streak is a remarkable achievement that solidifies her position as one of the top players in the league.

She is an inspiration to many, and her success is a shining example of what can be achieved with determination and passion.