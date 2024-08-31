CFTC Launches Awareness Campaign on New Competition and Fair Trading Act Provisions

By Martha Chikoti- Contributor

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has embarked on an awareness campaign to educate consumers about the new provisions in the Competition and Fair Trading Act, which came into force on July 1st.

According to Director of Consumer Affairs Bertha Bota, the campaign aims to fill the knowledge gap that existed under the old 1997 law.

Speaking during a media training session which was conducted in lilongwe on Thursday, Bota emphasized the importance of consumers understanding their rights and responsibilities under the new law.

“We want to ensure that consumers are aware of the critical definitions and provisions that affect them directly,” she said.

She added that the new law addresses key gaps in the old legislation, including clearer definitions of consumer rights and responsibilities.

Bota explained that the commission wants to empower consumers to make informed decisions and demand better services from suppliers.

The CFTC has developed various materials, including brochures and posters, to support the awareness campaign.

Bota encouraged consumers to seek information and report any unfair trading practices to the commission.

The new law provides for stiffer penalties for suppliers who engage in unfair trading practices.

She warned suppliers that the commission would take action against those who fail to comply with the new provisions.

During the media training session, journalists were equipped with knowledge and skills to effectively report on consumer-related issues.

She then emphasized the importance of accurate and balanced reporting to promote consumer awareness.

By launching this awareness campaign, the CFTC aims to promote fair trading practices and protect consumer rights in Malawi.

Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of the information provided to assert their rights and demand better services from suppliers.