ROAD TO 2025: DPP’s Rhoda Gadama Misomali promises transformation in Mulanje Central

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a packed rally at Chisitu Primary School Ground on Friday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, Rhoda Gadama Misomali, vowed to transform the constituency into a Constituency of Excellence.

“I will introduce irrigation farming along Thanguzi, Namajirinji, Migombe and Ngaliya rivers, among others, to ensure food security in the area.”

On youth empowerment, she promised to establish vocational technical training centers to equip the youth with technical skills for independence.

“Education is always at my heart. I will make sure every child goes to school, regardless of financial challenges,” she promised.

Gadama Misomali urged the constituency to vote for DPP presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and herself as MP for development to make strides.

Group Village Headman Lobeni appealed to Gadama Misomali to address hunger in the area, saying:

“We are struggling with hunger; please help us. We need someone who will bring development to our area.”

The rally also featured a lively debate among school leavers from the constituency on the topic “Should government make vocational education mandatory in secondary schools?”

Moderated by students from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), the debate showcased the youth’s enthusiasm for education and development.

While DPP officials pledged their support for Mutharika and Gadama, the rally featured live performances by Joe Gwaladi, Gibo Pearson, and comedians Mada and Linda, who called for votes for Gadama.

Gwaladi, who declared himself a die-hard DPP supporter with “DPP DNA,” urged the crowd to vote for Mutharika and Gadama.

She says; “If you want development, vote for Professor Mutharika as President and Rhoda Gadama as your MP.”

Gadama Misomali, a native of Sitolo village in Mulanje Central, has outlined five key pillars for her campaign: skills development, education for all, financial independence, food security, road network and infrastructure development.

“I understand the constituency’s needs, and I’m committed to addressing them.”

Malawi is set to hold tripartite elections next year, where voters will elect a new President, ward councillors and Members of Parliament.

