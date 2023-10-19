spot_img
spot_img
12.8 C
New York
Thursday, October 19, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Tabitha shines at UEFA Women’s Champions League

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lexa Kalumbu

Lilongwe, October 19: In the first leg of the qualifying round that was played at the Leigh Sports Village in England, PSG drew with Manchester United women’s football team where Tabitha Chawinga scored the only goal.

On Wednesday, the two teams played their second leg at the Parc des Princes stadium in France and PSG came with an early goal in the first half that was scored by Lieke Martens from Chawinga’s rebound.

Manchester United equalized through Lisa Naalsund before Martens scored another goal in the second half assisted by Chawinga.

PSG finished on a good note as they scored a third goal through Sandy Baltimore.

PSG are through to the group stages and they will know their opponents after the Champions league draw takes place on Friday 20 October.

Previous article
TNM partners procurement professionals…Contributes K5M towards Lakeshore indaba
Next article
Robert Blake to reopen to form 1 students
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc