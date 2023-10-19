Tabitha shines at UEFA Women’s Champions League

By Lexa Kalumbu

Lilongwe, October 19: In the first leg of the qualifying round that was played at the Leigh Sports Village in England, PSG drew with Manchester United women’s football team where Tabitha Chawinga scored the only goal.

On Wednesday, the two teams played their second leg at the Parc des Princes stadium in France and PSG came with an early goal in the first half that was scored by Lieke Martens from Chawinga’s rebound.

Manchester United equalized through Lisa Naalsund before Martens scored another goal in the second half assisted by Chawinga.

PSG finished on a good note as they scored a third goal through Sandy Baltimore.

PSG are through to the group stages and they will know their opponents after the Champions league draw takes place on Friday 20 October.