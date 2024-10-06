Mulhako under attack

As Mulhako wa Alhomwe this year’s annual festival reach climax today, the grouping has been attcked letf, right and center by detractors.

During fundraising, some companies openly revelead that people in power warned against supporting the festival or risk not being given government contracts.

“We have met stiff resistance to get this done. Some companies don’t want to associate with Mulhako for fear of government reprisals.” Said Chief Executive officer for the cultural group Pius Mvenya.

Mvenya said if that was not enough, more spanners are being thrown.

He noted that an announcement by government yesterday to start distributing relief maize in Thyolo, Chikwawa and Mulanje is aimed at dettering Lhomwes from honoring the festival.

“These are deliberate efforts by government to make sure our festival is not successful, I don’t even understand this pathological hatred against Lhomwes by this regime.” He said.

Organising chairperson of this year’s festival Felix Tambulasi concurred with Mvenya saying organisers are going through challenging times but surmountable.

“Even today as am talking to you, despite the free distribution of maize targeting people in villages, there is a free musical show in Blantyre. Just imagine.” Said Tambulasi.

Meanwhile, Tambulani has called upon the Lhomwes to remain calm

Former president professor Auther Peter Mutharika who is patron of Mulhako wa Alhomwe is expected to grace the occasion.