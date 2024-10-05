NBS Bank plc pumps K10 million into cultural festivals  

Listed NBS Bank has donated a total of K10 million to two cultural festivals, the Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival and the Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe which are happening this weekend in Rumphi and Mulanje respectively.

The Gonapamuhanya festival will be celebrating the chieftaincy of Chikulamayembe, the head chief of the Tumbukas.

Speaking at a symbolic cheque presentation ceremony on Wednesday in Blantyre, NBS Bank plc Marketing Manager, James Chikaonda said the Bank is committed to supporting the communities they serve through cultural festivals.

“As a ‘Caring Bank’, we are dedicated to giving back to the community in which we operate. We are thrilled to sponsor this year’s Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival, as this contribution will significantly impact the preparation and execution of the celebrations.”

“It aligns with our strategic goal of customer engagement and community support through the preservation of culture, we are thrilled to support this noble cause,” said Chikaonda.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, the festival’s National Vice Chairperson Andrew Nkana commended NBS Bank plc for the sponsorship.

Making another donation to Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe on Thursday in Blantyre, NBS Bank plc Head Treasury Sales Dindwase Jere said the donation is part of the Bank’s commitment to giving back to the community.

“They came to us to ask for assistance and we felt compelled to sponsor them, simply because it aligns with our corporate initiatives. We already budgeted for this as we are always excited to partner with different organizations irrespective of their background in promoting cultural practices,” said Jere.

In his remarks, the festival’s organizing chairperson, Felix Tambulasi commended NBS Bank plc for the sponsorship.

“We are very grateful to the management of NBS Bank for the sponsorship of K5 million which will greatly assist in organizing the event. You know such events require a lot of planning and financial needs. This donation will therefore help to mend such gaps,” said Tambulasi.

The Pagonapamuhanya festival will be celebrated under the theme ‘Empowering women and youth for Development’ and will take place at Kadimulilo in Rumphi on October 5 while the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe festival will be celebrated under the theme ‘United for a common purpose’ and will take place at Chonde in Mulanje from October 4-6.