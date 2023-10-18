TNM partners procurement professionals…Contributes K5M towards Lakeshore indaba

TNM Corporate Affairs Manager Limbani Nsapato presenting the contribution to Mbejere

In recognition of the role of the procurement profession, TNM Plc has contributed K5 million towards this year’s Lakeshore Conference of the Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply (MIPS) underway in Mangochi up to October 21.

TNM Corporate Affairs Manager Limbani Nsapato said Wednesday during presentation of the contribution it is in recognition of the critical role of procurement and supply professionals in nation building efforts through various procurement decisions and processes undertaken in the private and public sector. Procurement activities take up an estimated 70 percent of all national budget activities, according to MIPS.

“Procurement and supply form an important ecosystem in national economic activity, including the management of public and private projects of any size. TNM greatly values the intermediation role of procurement in driving the flow of finances between private and public sector, and in shaping the development of the country’s national payment systems,” said Nsapato.

Receiving the contribution, Board Member and Chairperson of the Finance and Administration Committee for MIPS, Maureen Mbejere thanked TNM for responding to their need to elevate dialogue on sector-specific issues through the annual lakeshore conference platform.

“This contribution will no doubt contribute to the success of this year’s conference which will brainstorm how procurement can continue to contribute to economic development, and also raise awareness about the profession,” said Mbejere.

MIPS was established to regulate and promote interests of the procurement profession as well as raise the sector’s profile. This year’s conference from October 18 to October 21 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, will be held under the theme: “Demystifying the Hidden Costs of Procurement and Supply Chain Management.”