Tigers devour Baka City

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Thursday afternoon witnessed an electrifying Tnm Super League match between Mighty Tigers and Baka City, with the home team emerging victorious with a convincing 4-1 win.

The first half saw Tigers dominate possession, with several scoring opportunities.

Despite Baka City’s resilience, Tigers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through an own goal by Robert Koineli.

The half ended 1-0 in favor of the home team.

The second half saw Tigers continue their onslaught, with Alex Kambilinya scoring in the 70th minute, followed by Iven Mwakapenda’s stunning goal in the 72nd minute.

Masambiro Kalua added a beautiful goal from outside the 18-yard area, making it 4-0.

Baka City pulled one back through Taniel Mhango in the 85th minute, but it was too little, too late.

The match ended 4-1, with Alex Kambilinya earning the Man of the Match award.

Tigers’ coach, Leo Mpulula, praised his team’s performance, saying, “We played a brilliant game, and our strategy paid off. We’re happy with the three points.”

On the other hand Baka City coach, Davie Muyombe, said, “We traveled to Blantyre without some key players who are on injuries, and this has affected us.”

Despite failing to register a win in 7 games, Muyombe said; “I’m not worried about relegation. We’ll regroup and come back stronger.”

The win propels Tigers up the log table, while Baka City remains winless.

The match showcased exciting football, with both teams displaying skill and determination.

Baka City is now on position 16 of the TNM Super League log table, while Tigers are on position 6.