Standard Bank Plc is official Lilongwe Golf Club Partner

Lilongwe, May 10, 2024 –Standard Bank Plc is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Lilongwe Golf Club (LGC) to enrich the lives of our mutual customers and stakeholders at the premier golf destination.

The Bank will offer exclusive services tailored to propel the growth of golf, LGC, and its valued members, as well as host various tournaments and family days under its brand.

Phillip Madinga, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive said this partnership reaffirms the Bank’s commitment towards driving Malawi’s growth.

“This collaboration is a step towards enhancing excellence, service, and supporting the growth of local tourism considering Lilongwe’s strategic location to Malawi, and the country’s #MW2063 vision.

“Standard Bank is thrilled to partner with Lilongwe Golf Club to deliver added value to our customers and the community. This collaboration aligns with our core purpose of Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth,” says Madinga.

He said Standard Bank believes that the partnership will create memorable experiences and provide growth opportunities.

“As a Bank, we are committed to providing exceptional financial services that foster individual as well as community growth.

“This development will take Malawi’s golf to great heights in the process exploring opportunities for members and their communities to grow,” he says.

The Chief Executive said that the investment in the golf club is vital for decision-makers who utilize the place to carry out several strategic decisions.

He reiterates the contribution the Bank has made to the development of this country since their establishment 55 years ago.

During the 55 years of its operations in Malawi, Standard Bank has been a major golf tournament sponsors at the club and a premier member sustaining high numbers of membership subscriptions for years.

“The Lilongwe Golf Club is home to many decision makers who cut across Government, private sector, and development partners.

“As a key influencer of national development, Standard Bank will create meaningful engagement with all stakeholders to improve economic growth,” adds Madinga.

Board Chairman of Lilongwe Golf Club, Jacob Chikoya expressed optimism that the partnership will keep the club and golf on the global map.

“Lilongwe Golf Club is excited to partner with Standard Bank to enhance the experience for our members and contribute to the communities we serve.

“This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence, integrity, and development. We are confident that together, we will achieve great success,” said Chikoya.

Standard Bank and Lilongwe Golf Club are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and have promised to deliver exceptional value to their customers, members, and communities.