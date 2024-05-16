Kalemba opens K89 million church

By Petro Mkandawire

Bishop Rt. Rev. Alinafe Kalemba with the guest of honour, Vizenge Kumwenda unveiling the newly constructed church-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Blantyre, May 13, Mana: Right Rev. Bishop for the Anglican of Southern Malawi, Alinafe Kalemba, on Sunday led members of St. Andrews Anglican Church, popularly known as Kachere Chigodi, in the opening of an K89 million newly built church whose construction started in 2018.

Speaking during the event at Kachere Township in Blantyre, Kalemba encouraged the Anglican faithful to take the church as a spiritual entity, symbol for heaven and centre for stress relief.

Newly constructed Anglican church at Kachere Chigodi in Blantrye-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

He said churches need to agree and come together in order to bring solutions to problems and suffering people are going through.

“There are a lot of things that are distracting and causing harm to people. So, churches must be a place and centre where people can easily find unity, harmony and peace as it is the purpose which God created the church for,” said Kalemba.

Bishop Rt. Rev. Alinafe Kalemba led other Anglican Bishops on consecration of the newly constructed church-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

He, therefore, expressed gratitude over the new structure, saying the house should not be a business institution instead it has to be a house for everyone who wants to find the holy spirit, repent as well as receiving their needs from God.

Kalemba blessed the new altar by sprinkling holy water followed by Wardens and Chairperson of the organizing committee, Venerable Lymon Sonjo, together with John Bande, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City East, who was also the guest of honor, in blessing the church.

The litany for all saints was recited all over the church and a special prayer from the book of Chronicles 7:1 – 10, Mark 11:15 and John 4:23 marking the church a Holy building as all bishops offered incense to it.

Speaking earlier, Bande said construction of the church shows that the congregation is development conscious.

Guest of honour, Vizenge Kumwenda gives his statement during the consecration of the newly constructed Anglican church at Kachere in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

He said, apart from serving God the savior, the community were indirectly contributing towards government efforts in making sure that the country’s infrastructure is of good quality.

“I would like to encourage church members that this should just the beginning; the work of God starts from here as you plan to reach out to other people so that they can hear the word of God and also be blessed as they repent as well as receive the holy spirit,” said Bande.

Ndirande Anglican voices performing during the consecration of St. Andrews Church at Kachere in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Drama and music by Ndirande Anglican Voices, Chichiri Anglican Angels, Chigodi Praise Team were some of the activities that spiced up the event while singing recessional Hymn No. 294.