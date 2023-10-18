spot_img
Lilongwe bridge construction work caught people’s attention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Andrew Mkonda

Lilongwe, October 18: Many people in Lilongwe are delaying to attend to their various work as well as business places just to appreciate the tremendous work the Malawi government is doing of building a bridge at Lilongwe River.

Recently, in Kasungu many people also gathered just to appreciate the work of putting tar that was taking place in the district.

This is just a sign that in both rural and urban areas, people are interested with the development that the government is doing in their respective areas.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration is constructing an advanced bridge at Lilongwe River.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

