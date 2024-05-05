THE DREAMER LIVES ON: There is something about Chilima

By Elija Mike Banda

Despite attempts to resist, this writer is compelled to write about Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. The more they try to ignore him, the more drawn they are to him.

Similarly, many Malawians try to dismiss him, blaming him for the unproductive Tonse Alliance regime.

However, the more they try to push him away, the more they are drawn to him. It’s as if there’s something special about Dr. Chilima that attracts people from across the political divide.

Is it his looks, voice, behavior, or approach that sets him apart? Each Malawian has their own answer. Few remember that Dr. Chilima and Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika were incredibly close, like father and son. They worked together, hand in hand, just like Prophet Elijah and Elisha in biblical times.

God anointed Professor Bingu and passed on the blessing to Dr. Chilima.

Even Madam Callista Mutharika and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika acknowledge this. Without Dr. Chilima, they cannot move forward.

Dr. Chilima possesses a brilliant brain, just like Professor Bingu. While many didn’t realize Bingu’s extraordinary abilities until he passed away, Dr. Chilima’s exceptional qualities are still evident today.

His wise tactics and achievements are a testament to his leadership prowess.

His visionary approach to governance, commitment to social justice, and passion for empowering the youth and marginalized communities have inspired countless Malawians.

Dr. Chilima’s unwavering dedication to the nation’s prosperity and his unshakeable optimism in the face of adversity are a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

We mourned the loss of the great Bingu, but thankfully, the man who ably steps into his shoes still lives among us.

This writer has revealed this truth to you; how you choose to utilize this information is up to you.