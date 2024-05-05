Nankhumwa’s departure is a blessing to DPP but….

By Jack Banda

I’ve been closely following Kondwani Nankhumwa’s political moves and I have some thoughts to share.

Initially, Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa was a key figure in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but since President Chakwera’s rise to power, the dynamics shifted significantly.

Frankly, given the tension between him and the party, his departure is a blessing to the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP in many ways.

Aligning with Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (Mcp), who I believe are very bad for Malawi, is not what the DPP needs right now, especially not from someone in a leadership role.

On a more positive note, I was quite impressed with Nankhumwa’s vision for his new party, the People Development Party (PDP).

He outlined a philosophy of complete renewal, drawing inspiration from biblical figures like Abraham and Moses who embraced new beginnings.

His comparison of the party’s aspirations to an eagle’s vision and strength, symbolized in the party’s logo, is a powerful metaphor for transformative leadership.

And again, Nankhumwa’s initiative to restructure the country into seven regions with appointed governors challenges the current three-region system.

This is an innovative approach that could disrupt the longstanding regional divisions in Malawi, paving the way for a new political mindset. I like that!

Additionally, Nankhumwa’s recent resignation as the leader of the opposition in Parliament was a necessary move.

His continued presence in that role, especially after being dismissed from the DPP, was inappropriate and against the norm.

This step not only highlights his readiness for change but also casts a shadow on the roles of Speaker Gotani Hara and the Attorney General, who have failed to address these irregularities effectively.

In conclusion, while I’m cautious about the practical implementation of Nankhumwa’s new party philosophy, the ideas he presents are refreshing and could lead to significant political reform in Malawi.