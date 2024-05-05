ABIDA MIA DELIVERS: Praised for Utilizing CDF, Fulfilling Campaign Promises

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency, Abida Mia, has received accolades from Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba, for her exemplary management of Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Mia, who is also Minister of Water and Sanitation and a senior member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has fulfilled several campaign promises, bringing significant development to the constituency.

Speaking at a development rally held at Nkumaniza Community Day secondary school ground on Saturday, Mia expressed her joy in seeing the projects she promised during the campaign period come to fruition.

“Within the last 4 years, I have managed to drill and repair several boreholes and construct several infrastructures, such as the Mtambatherere health center, the Saopa under-five clinic, and the Miseu Folo police unit, just to mention a few,” she said.

District Commissioner Kamba praised Mia for her commitment to the constituency, saying, “As Chikwawa District Council, we are very impressed with the developments Honorable Abida Mia is undertaking in her constituency using CDF.

She is utilizing the funds for their intended purposes.”

He urged other MPs in the district to emulate her example.

Mia outlined her new blueprint for the constituency, saying, “With the adjustment of CDF to K200 million, I plan to construct several other houses for teachers, health workers, and policemen to boost developments in the constituency.

My new blueprint includes projects that will improve access to clean water, healthcare, and education, as well as empower the youth and women through various initiatives.”

The development rally featured traditional dances, poems, and choir songs, showcasing the community’s appreciation for Mia’s efforts.

Her selflessness and vision for the constituency have endeared her to the people, and she continues to be a beacon of hope for a brighter future.