NBM Plc bankrolls Beerland Festival with K15 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has pumped K15 Million in the Beerland Fesktival which will feature South African Amapiano superstar Young Stunna this weekend in Blantyre.

In her speech after presenting the symbolic cheque, NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the support aims to enhance the nation’s cultural fabric, promote economic activities, and provide a platform for electronic banking services to reach a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of K15 million towards the Young Stunna event, reaffirming our commitment to fostering community ties and promoting our innovative electronic banking solutions.”

“As a leading financial institution in Malawi, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc is committed to supporting initiatives that drive community engagement and cultural development,” said Hiwa.

She added that at the event, more than 28 merchants are expected to participate by selling a variety of items and utilizing NBM plc’s MoPay and PoS systems as their primary modes of payment, which showcases the convenience and efficiency of NBM plc banking services.

Beerland Festival Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lucy Msowoya thanked NBM plc for their generous sponsorship.

“This incredible support not only highlights National Bank’s commitment to fostering cultural and entertainment excellence in Malawi, but also strengthens our shared vision of creating unforgettable experiences for our community,” said Msowoya.

Apart from the sponsorship, NBM plc will also splash K3.5 million cash prizes to customers using MoPay and Mo626 platforms during the show and when purchasing tickets.

Local artists sharing the stage with Young Stunna at Moneymen Ground this Saturday include Onesimus, Gwamba, Eli Njuchi, Malinga, and Temwah.