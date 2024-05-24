spot_img
Poor Man Pays K0.2 Million Fine for Insulting Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 36-year-old man, Sainani Nkhoma, has paid a fine of K200,000 after being convicted of insulting President Lazarus Chakwera through a WhatsApp post.

The incident occurred two weeks ago in a WhatsApp group called Mponera Hotspot, where Nkhoma shared a demeaning caricature of the President.

Although Nkhoma pleaded for forgiveness, claiming it was not a premeditated offense, First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji M’ndala imposed the fine as a warning to others.

Nkhoma has since paid the fine, avoiding a six-month jail term.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

  1. That shouldn’t be the case. Anyone in the world who chooses to hold a public office, and things get even worse when you get your monthly stipend from tax-payers, you must be prepared to be censored whenever you go out of bounds. To avoid public censorship, don’t go for public offices.

