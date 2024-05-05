Chimwendo sets Dowa ablaze, calls for unity towards a prosperous Malawi

Member of Parliament for Dowa East Richard Chimwendo Banda on Sunday called for unity and peace among Malawians to build a prosperous nation as the economy is showing great signs of resilience and rebound.

He was speaking during a rally he pitched at Gogo Primary School in his Dowa East Constituency.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said for the country to boost economic growth, bring electricity to the village, build more roads, continue giving AIP fertilizer among others, the country has to be united first.

“Fellow Malawians, I would like to urge you to refrain from engaging in actions that will undermine the nation’s peace and unity.

“Peace and unity are invaluable prerequisite to achieving sustainable development. We have guard against all forms of language that has a potential to destabilize the democracy we are enjoying today,’ said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

ON ECONOMY

As President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is working towards a resilient economy that can create jobs his government is trying to fix the broken infrastructure through renewed investment in maintenance and construction of new projects across the country.

He said several significant infrastructure projects are underway. These projects are both contributing to greater economic activity and jobs, and providing much needed infrastructure for the growth of our economy and the needs of our people.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Fellow Malawians, President Chakwera regards the youths as a critical bloc for the development of the nation.

“Youthful demographic presents massive potential for the growth and innovation , and thus explains why entrepreneurs and investors are flocking to Malawi to start their businesses under the leadership of Chakwera.

“Malawi is no longer a country in decline. The economy is showing great signs of resilience and rebound. We believe soon all these bottlenecks that have hindered growth will be history,’ said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also lauded President Chakwera for increasing the CDF from K100 million to K200 million saying this will have huge impact on the local economy as more rural developments with take place. He also thanked Chakwera for the increasing the Social Cash Transfer (SCTP; Mtukula Pakhomo) which targets the ultra-poor, labour- constrained households with aim to reduce poverty and hunger, and to increase school enrolment.

The rally was attended by several Members of Parliament, councillors, party officials, chiefs among others.