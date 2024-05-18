Rainbow Paints Netball League Kicks Off with a Roar!

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The 2024 Blantyre and Districts Netball League kicked off its new season on Saturday with a bang, as five matches took place at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KuHeS) sports complex, showcasing the skill and determination of the participating teams.

In the opening match, Chilomoni Sisters set the tone with a dominant 41-20 win over Chileka Sisters.

The Pacers followed suit, defeating Standard Sisters 49-22.

Shizaella Queens edged out Blantyre Tremors 36-27 in a closely contested match.

On the other hand, First Choice Tigresses suffered a narrow loss to Prison Queens, 41-44.

Defending champions Kukoma Diamonds got their title defense off to a strong start, securing a hard-fought 35-26 victory over Imosys NC.

The league, sponsored by Rainbow Paints, has received a significant boost with a K100 million sponsorship package over the next five years.

This translates to K20 million per season, a significant increase from the previous K12 million.

The KuHeS sports complex was electric with energy as fans cheered on their favorite teams, creating a lively atmosphere that added to the intensity of the matches.

These results have set the stage for an intense competition in the league, with teams vying to dethrone Kukoma Diamonds and claim the top spot for themselves.

Netball fans in Blantyre are eagerly awaiting the next round of matches, anticipating more thrilling encounters between these talented teams.

The sponsorship package from Rainbow Paints is a significant investment in the development of netball in the region and is expected to have a positive impact on the league’s growth and success.

With this support, the league is poised for an exciting and competitive season, and fans can look forward to witnessing top-notch netball action.