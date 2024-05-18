Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba says Malawi’s future depends on right attitude, determination

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has urged graduates of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) to embrace the right attitude, determination and willingness to learn in order to drive the country’s development.

Speaking at the UNIMA finale dinner held on Friday night in Zomba, Mumba emphasized that Malawi’s worth is determined by the quality of its labor force, and that the country needs professionals with the right attitude, determination, and willingness to learn to achieve economic growth.

Mumba shared his personal experience as a young engineer in Botswana, where he took the initiative to start survey works despite not being a surveyor, demonstrating the right attitude and determination that he believes is essential for success.

He encouraged the graduates to approach the world with a worker’s perspective, eager to change the world through employment or entrepreneurship.

Mumba also emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive, citing examples of countries like South Korea and the United Arab Emirates that have Ministries of SMEs.

“The government has a role to play in creating a conducive environment which can make good use of the skills and knowledge that these ladies and gentlemen have acquired,” Mumba said.

He concluded by urging the graduates to take the first step despite all odds, having the willingness to learn even from those who have never seen the corridors of institutions of higher learning.

“Have the right attitude, determination, and willingness to learn by taking the first step despite all odds,” Mumba said

Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba is a Malawian politician and professional engineer.

He is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and has been a strong supporter of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mumba has risen to national prominence and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the position of First Deputy President during the 2024 MCP Elective Conference.