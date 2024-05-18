spot_img
PACERS star Lwato tops goal scorer chart in Rainbow Paints Netball League

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday at the Kamuzu College of Health Sciences sports complex in Blantyre, with Madalitso Lipwato of PACERS emerging as the top goal scorer in Week 1.

Lipwato netted an impressive 34 goals, setting the pace for the season and cementing her position as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Felisters Phiri of Chilomoni Sisters followed closely with 30 goals, while Tendai Masamba of First Choice Tigresses secured third place with 26 goals.

Grace Chazungulira of Kukoma Diamonds and Nolifa Mbewe of Shizaella Queens rounded out the top five with 23 goals each, showcasing the depth of talent in the league.

The Rainbow Paints Netball League is sponsored by Rainbow Paints to the tune of 100 million kwacha over five years, equivalent to 20 million kwacha per season.

This significant investment in netball development is expected to elevate the sport to new heights in the region.

With Lipwato leading the charge, the stage is set for an exciting and competitive season.

Will she maintain her top spot, or will new challengers emerge?

Rainbow Paints Netball League Kicks Off with a Roar!
